Kolkata: Students hold candle march after junior doctor found dead on college premises

KOLKATA: After a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, a group of students organized a candle march in the city on Friday evening. The second-year medical student was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday morning.

His death sparked a political storm in West Bengal, with BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul demanding a CBI investigation and a re-postmortem by a Central Government hospital.

"The condition in which her body was found, completely naked with bruises all over it, suggests she was raped and then murdered. We demand a CBI investigation. You can't conduct a postmortem after the evening, but they did it here. If the postmortem is done under the state system, the truth will be buried," Paul said. She further insisted on a re-postmortem by a central government hospital, saying, "We want a re-postmortem by a central government hospital. This is all we demand so that she gets justice." The body of the medical student was later taken from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to her residence.