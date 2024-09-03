Kolkata junior doctors continue their protest in Lalbazaar

KOLKATA: The Kolkata doctors continued their protest on Tuesday against the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder. Visuals from Lalbazar, Kolkata show people doing a sit in protest against the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor, with police officials being on stand by for security on site.

Even late night on Monday, the junior doctors reportedly continued their protest on the street, calling for justice and holding up protest criticising the Kolkata police for the mishandling of the case and waving the Indian flag.

On Monday, BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay also visited the protest site to show support to the protesters. "People have misunderstood my presence, I have come here (protest site) as a dweller of the city and to show camaraderie with them.

I am not against them, I am with them (protesters).", said the BJP MP. He also called for the Commissioner of Police to also come and visit the protesting doctors. "Commissioner of Police must come, why would CP not come? They are doctors, they are not hooligans, they are junior doctors.

Why has the Commissioner kept the doctors waiting for such a long time?", he added. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College.

The BJP MP said that after the arrest of the former principal, he is waiting for Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be questioned by the CBI too. "Yes, the arrest has been done rightly.

Now I am waiting for the lady (Mamata Banerjee) behind him, so that she could be questioned by CBI thoroughly", the BJP MP said.

Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

Doctors have been holding protests in different states, demanding justice for the victim and enhanced security measures for healthcare professionals.