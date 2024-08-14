Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Strike will continue until all demands are met, says Maha resident doctors' body

KOLKATA: The resident doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) have decided to continue the ongoing strike until all the demands put forth by the association are fully met and provided in writing.

The decision was announced by BMC (MARD) to condemn the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor during her shift at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

The statement released by BMC MARD said, "We the office bearers of BMC MARD convened a meeting, and have decided that the ongoing strike will continue until all the demands put forth by the association are fully met and provided in writing.

The decision to persist with the strike is firm, and no actions will be taken to end it until our demands are addressed satisfactorily.

" The rape and murder, which occurred on August 9, have sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, doctors of Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMC), the largest government hospital in South Bihar, held a protest following the incident.

Junior Doctors of Assam's Guwahati Medical College & Hospital hold a candle march to show solidarity with the victim of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident.