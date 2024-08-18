Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Doctors hold protest march in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Doctors in Jaipur held a protest march against the murder and alleged sexual assault of their female colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 in the West Bengal city of Kolkata.

On Saturday, the protesting doctors hold posters and banners chanting the slogans- 'Save those, who save You' and Justice delayed is Justice denied' to express their anger and demand better security laws for health care professionals.

In Odisha's Koraput, Nursing Employee Association also held a protest over the incident on August 17. The alleged rape and murder of a female trainee doctor has sent shock waves across the country.

Doctors have held protests in many cities of the country like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation from the state police following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier, on August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

On August 14, the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd.

Amid the ongoing protests, the Kolkata Police imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from August 18.