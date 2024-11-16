Begin typing your search...
Kochuveli Shri Ganganagar express train rescheduled on Nov 16; check deatils here
CHENNAI: Train no 16312 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Shri Ganganagar Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 3.45 pm on November 16 (Saturday) is rescheduled to leave at 6.45 pm due to operational reasons (late by three hours), said a Southern Railway press note.
