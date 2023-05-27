Know your minister: A look at the 24 MLAs sworn-in to the K'taka cabinet today

BENGALURU: Within a week of assuming power, the Congress government in Karnataka has expanded its cabinet on Saturday, filling all posts.

Among those who got ministerial posts include sons of two former chief ministers -- R Gundu Rao's son Dinesh Gundu Rao and S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa.

The party also gave a chance to several former ministers and veteran Congress leaders in its second list.

Here is a brief description of the 24 ministers who took the oath of office and secrecy on Saturday: