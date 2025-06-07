Kidnapping, extortion case against actor G Krishnakumar, his family

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A case of kidnapping and extortion has been registered against actor-cum-politician G Krishnakumar and his family based on a complaint filed by a female employee of his daughter Diya's firm, police said on Saturday.

The complainant has alleged that she was kidnapped by Krishnakumar and Diya and money was extorted from her, police said.

At the same time, police also registered a case of embezzlement against the employee based on the complaint filed by Krishnakumar and his daughter.

"The two cases have been registered. We are going through all the evidence submitted along with the complaints. Further steps will be taken after that," an officer of Museum police station, where the FIRs have been registered, said.

Krishnakumar, meanwhile, told a TV channel that while Diya was pregnant, she was unable to monitor the business and during that time, three female employees working there embezzled around Rs 69 lakh from the firm.

He claimed that when they got to know of it and threatened police action, the women came to meet them with their husbands and admitted to carrying out the embezzlement.

"They paid around Rs eight lakh initially and said they will return the rest of the money and asked us not to file a complaint. But, later one of them called and threatened my daughter, following which we filed a complaint with the police on May 30 or 31," he claimed.

Their complaint was a counter to ours and was filed a day after we did, he further claimed.

"Now I have come to know that a case under non-bailable provisions has been registered against all six members of my family, including my son-in-law," he said.

Krishnakumar said that he has sent an email to the Chief Minister's Office explaining the situation and has received a response from there.

He also claimed that he has electronic evidence, including video, of the employees carrying out the embezzlement and their subsequent admission of guilt.

"All these have been given to the police," he said.