Kharge's criticism of PM over Pahalgam attack intended to lower morale of security agencies: BJP

RANCHI: The BJP on Tuesday claimed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged intelligence failure in the Pahalgam terror attack was intended to "lower the morale of security forces".

Jharkhand BJP chief said that Kharge's comment came at a critical time when the "fight against terrorism and Pakistan was at a decisive juncture".

"Kharge's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is intended to lower the morale of security agencies. He made this comment at a time when the fight against terrorism and Pakistan is at a decisive stage," Marandi told PTI while reacting to the Congress president's remarks.

Kharge alleged that PM Modi had cancelled his Kashmir visit after "receiving an intelligence report three days before" the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

He also claimed that the Centre accepted "intelligence failure" during an all-party meeting, and said it should be held accountable for "not reinforcing" security arrangements in Kashmir to protect people.

Marandi also alleged that the Congress was "indulging in politics at a time when the entire country stands with PM Modi in the fight against terror".

"The Congress should not have indulged in dirty politics, and Kharge's remarks were uncalled for," he claimed.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.