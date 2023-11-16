Kharge to launch Congress manifesto, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies on Nov 17

HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be launching the party’s manifesto for the upcoming polls on Friday, as he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participate in separate poll rallies here and in various places in Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing street corner meetings and road shows covering five assembly constituencies in the poll-bound state.

Kharge will launch the party’s manifesto before participating in a rally at Quthbullapur near here in the afternoon, Congress sources said.

Rahul Gandhi will land at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and reach Pinapaka by helicopter where he will address a street corner meeting, party sources said on Thursday.

From Pinapaka, he will proceed to Narsampet where he will spend two to three hours undertaking various programmes. He will take up a ‘padayatra’ in Warangal East and West constituencies.

Later, the Congress MP will reach Hyderabad by road and address a meeting in Rajendranagar, from where he will fly back to the national capital, the party sources said.