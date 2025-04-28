Kharge slams PM Modi for skipping all-party meet on Pahalgam attack; accuses BJP of trying to divide people

JAIPUR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for skipping the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack and accused the BJP of creating divisions in the country.

Kharge said that in this hour of crisis, everyone wants to fight together, "but the BJP wants to spread venom and divide people".

"It is the misfortune of the country.... Leaders of all parties attended the all-party meeting, but it is a matter of shame that PM Modi did not come... the country's pride was hurt, you (PM Modi) were giving an election speech in Bihar," Kharge said at the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally here.

He said the Congress had decided to support the government in its action as the country is supreme.

"Country is supreme, then come parties and religion. Everyone should be united for the country," he said, adding that the Congress fought for the country's freedom and lakhs of people had shed their blood and devoted their lives to the cause.

"Was Bihar far away? The prime minister should have come to the all-party meeting and explained the plan. What help does he need from us?" he said.

"This is the attitude of the BJP and the prime minister. From our side, Rahul Gandhi went to Srinagar, met the injured, and spoke to the people ...

"Modi did not come to the all-party meeting, but he talks big -- about having a 56-inch chest, of taking the attack home (ghar mein ghuske marenge)," he said.

Kharge said that the country and the Constitution have to be protected. It is because of B R Ambedkar's Constitution that "even a common man like a tea seller can become the prime minister and a mill worker's son like me can become the Leader of the Opposition and the Congress President", he said.

Targeting the prime minister, he said, "Modi gave inflation and unemployment. Such people weaken the country. The 56-inch chest has shrunk."

In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi had said that it takes a 56-inch chest to convert Uttar Pradesh into Gujarat in terms of development.

Alleging misuse of investigative agencies against Congress leaders, Kharge said, "Whenever Congress grows, these people try to suppress it. We are not the ones to be suppressed."

He said that BJP leaders were "trying to weaken everyone but they cannot weaken democracy by filing false cases against people".

Kharge also questioned how the RSS "made properties and buildings". "Where did they get the money to build buildings worth crores and acquire thousands of acres of land," he said.

When the Congress meeting was held in Ahmedabad, they put pressure by filing a charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, he claimed.

"Whenever Congress grows, they put pressure. We will not come under pressure. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country. You people have no role in independence but blame Congress for everything. You take God's name less and abuse Congress daily," he said hitting out at the ruling party.

"This is their work. We talk about the country, they talk about dividing. We talk about uniting, they talk about breaking. On top of that, they defame us. Every day they wake up and abuse Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru," he said.

He said that no one from the Gandhi family has become a Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister or Cabinet Minister since 1989.

"They (BJP leaders) talk about those (Gandhi family) who are not in power," he said.

Kharge took a swipe at the BJP for not having a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha, saying "both legs of the government were broken". "TDP became one leg and Nitish Kumar became the other leg of the government," he said.

"Food security, NREGA, rights and education are given by our government. Modi has given inflation and unemployment. Such people weaken the country.

"If you have a chance and time, then develop the country... work like Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Instead of that, you wake up and abuse us every day. These people are scared of Congress," he said.

He said that the previous Congress government in Rajasthan gave schemes like Chiranjivi health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh but the BJP government has reduced it to Rs 5 lakh.

"They elect such a CM - if he is told to sit, he sits down and if he is told to stand up, he stands up. When our Leader of Opposition went to a temple, a BJP leader washed the temple with Ganga water. Is this what the BJP or Hinduism teaches?" he said.

He said that Dalits and backward people dig wells and ponds but are deprived of their water. They make idols from stone, but they are not allowed to touch the idols in the temple.

Kharge claimed that Modi's "12 major lies included bringing black money in 100 days, giving Rs 15 lakh to bank accounts, 2 crore jobs every year, making petrol and diesel cheaper, doubling farmers income and a guarantee of MSP".

He said that 30 lakh vacancies are lying with the government, but it is not filling them "because Dalits and backward classes will get a chance".

"If Modi had a big heart and a spirit of service, he could have done it," he said.

He said that the post of PM is that of a statesman but Modi only keeps criticising the Congress.

He said that Rahul Gandhi took out Bharat Jodo Yatra and questioned whether "there was any brave person in the BJP who walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and from Manipur to Mumbai".

"When Rahul Gandhi showed his real strength, they got worried," he said.

Kharge said that nationalism is in the blood of Congress members while BJP members are "fake" people.

He alleged that Union Minister Piyush Goyal challenged the patriotism of 140 crore people in the country.

"You all have to be cautious. They can fool a few people for a few days but cannot fool all the people forever," Kharge said.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders also addressed the rally held at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur.