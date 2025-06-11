Kharge rejects demand for Karnataka CM, Deputy CM's resignation for stampede

KALAMBURAGI: Rejecting the demand for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar's resignation in connection with the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asked whether Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath quit following the stampede that occurred during Kumbh Mela earlier this year.

Expressing pain over the loss of lives, he said it should be ensured that such incidents don't repeat, he told reporters here.

The stampede occurred on June 4 evening in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium here, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Responding to a question about Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar meeting him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday, Kharge said, "It was a courtesy call by the CM and DCM. We have discussed two-three issues -- stampede incident, caste census and other matters relating to administration. We have gathered some information for the internal party consumption. We have subtly told them that the incident shouldn't have happened and we have to stand by the victims' families."

Asked about the BJP demanding the CM and Deputy CM's resignation for the stampede issue, he said, "Was resignation given after the Kumbh Mela (stampede)? I don't want to speak....lakhs of people had gone (died) then, there is no count. I was scolded then. Not only then, even during the Covid, same thing happened."

"Did he (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) resign? If anything had happened intentionally and purposefully then naturally....but, accidentally the incident had happened, it is wrong. Our people have apologised for it...we are also pained. This incident shouldn't have happened. Youngsters have died. Hearing the pain of their parents, it is painful," he added.

Noting that it was not a big national event, but it was held, Kharge further said it should be ensured that such incidents don't repeat.