Kharge express grief over death of people in HP

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed grief over the death of people in the landslides in Himachal Pradesh and said that the grand old party stands with the victims and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the state ministers are present at the incident sites and relief operations have picked up pace in the hill state.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "The news of heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh in the last few days, killing many people, is very painful. We stand with all the victims in this sad time.

“The Chief Minister and our ministers are present at the accident sites and relief and rescue operations have picked up pace. We express our condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured."

शोकाकुल परिवारों के… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 14, 2023

His remarks came after at least 22 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh on Monday owing to the heavy rainfall for the past two days that triggered statewide flash floods and landslides.



Nine people were killed as a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in the state capital Shimla caved in and collapsed.