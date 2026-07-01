Ketan Agarwal murder: Fiancée kept victim’s phone with her for some time

Agarwal was allegedly pushed to death from a cliff at the Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18 by Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22). Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry in November this year.

Following the alleged murder, Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested and have been remanded in police custody till July 3

Seeking an extension of the duo’s police custody on Monday, the prosecution informed the court that investigators wanted to ascertain whether Goyal had deleted or destroyed any evidence from Agarwal’s phone during the period the device remained with her.