Kerala to open single window system for other use of part of plantation sector

KOCHI: Kerala is working towards a single-window system to speed up the use of five per cent of the state’s plantation sector for other purposes, state Law, Industries and Coir Minister P. Rajeev said on Saturday.

Authorities are making the move to overcome practical hazards in getting official approval for non-plantation projects in the sector, he said here after inaugurating the second edition of the Kerala Plantation Expo.

"We are set to soon convene a meeting of all the allied departments. The single-window system will come into existence at the start of the next financial year (2024-25)," said Rajeeve.

He said the government has included plantation under a World Bank project for replanting the estates for their improved productivity.

“The Kerala Rubber Ltd, which is set to begin operations at Velloor in Kottayam district, will go beyond the conventional use of the product. The product will cater to value addition, besides sectors such as defence and health. The state will also see startups in the area of rubber," the Minister added.