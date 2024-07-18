Kerala: Three teenage girls missing from orphanage in Kerala

KOCHI: Three teenage girls were found missing from an orphanage in Aluva here on Thursday, police said.

The girls aged 15, 16 and 18 years were found missing from the orphanage early in the morning and the police were informed around 7.30 am, an officer of Aluva East police station said.

A case of missing persons was registered, and an investigation launched to find out the whereabouts of the teenagers, police said.