Kerala: SIT files chargesheet against Malayalam actor and MLA Mukesh in sexual assault case

ERNAKULAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday confirmed that it has filed a chargesheet in an alleged rape case against CPI (M) MLA and actor M Mukesh.

The chargesheet filed at the Ernakulam Judicial Magistrate Court claims that there is digital evidence against Mukesh in the case. WhatsApp chats and email messages between Mukesh and the complainant have been submitted as evidence. The SIT also stated that it has received circumstantial evidence and witness statements.

In addition to harassment, a section of sexual assault has also been charged against Mukesh. The case is that Mukesh sexually assaulted the complainant by promising her membership in The Malayalam film star organization AMMA.

Mukesh was booked on the complaint of actress Minu Muneer. The case was registered by Maradu police on the complaint of the Aluva native. The First Information Report against Mukesh was filed under Section 376 (rape), which is a non-bailable offence, Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman by word, sound, gesture or object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Last year in August, the lawyer of Malayalam actor-politician Mukesh said that his client is ready to cooperate with the police investigation in the case registered against him in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by a woman actor.

The lawyer, Geo Paul, has also stated that the investigation team must collect as much evidence as possible, and if the allegations are found to be false, the police can file a refer report.

A redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public last year. It contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month. Following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, there have been sexual harassment allegations against several actors in the Malayalam film industry.