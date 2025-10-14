Kerala school hijab dispute set to end as student's father agrees to abide by rules: MP Hibi Eden

KOCHI: A hijab row at a Christian-run private school in Kerala appears headed for resolution after Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden said on Tuesday that the girl’s father had expressed willingness to let his daughter continue studying at the school in accordance with its rules.

Authorities of St Rita’s Public School, Palluruthy, were compelled to declare a two-day holiday on Monday following an escalation of a dispute with the parents of an eighth-standard student over her wearing a hijab.

"The child’s father, Anas, has come forward expressing his desire to continue his daughter’s education at the same school in accordance with the institution’s rules," Eden told reporters here.

The father conveyed his decision during a discussion with the school authorities in the presence of Eden and other Congress leaders on Tuesday, the MP said.

"This, in itself, is the strongest message of communal harmony our society can offer," Eden said, hailing the father’s decision.

The school authorities have not yet responded to the development.

Eden, speaking to PTI, accused the BJP and RSS of "trying to create communal divisions" by focusing on the school over the issue.

"They tried to escalate the issue," the Congress MP said.

Congress sources said the district leadership intervened after the matter was about to take a communal turn.

Senior party leader Dominic Presentation and DCC president Muhammed Shiyas spoke to the parents on Monday evening.

They later organised a discussion with the school authorities and parents in the presence of Eden and other Congress leaders, they said. However, the school principal was not part of the discussion.

On Monday, a school PTA official had alleged that the parents were backed by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a pro-Islamist political outfit, and that its members misbehaved with the school authorities, who are mostly nuns.

The issue came to light after a letter issued by Sister Heleena Alby, the school principal, announcing holidays on Monday and Tuesday, surfaced on social media.

In the letter, the principal said that due to pressure from a student who came without the prescribed uniform, her parents, certain individuals not associated with the school, a few students and staff members sought leave, citing mental stress.

As a result, the decision to declare holidays on October 13 and 14 was taken after consulting the executive members of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), the letter said.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty had said that altering the prescribed school uniform will not be permitted and that the uniform is equally applicable to all students.

BJP leader Shone George had visited the school on Monday and met with the management in the evening.

"We have expressed our support to the church and the sisters here. The BJP will ensure legal and political backing for the smooth functioning of the school," he had said.