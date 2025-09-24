Kerala reports 80 cases, 21 deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is grappling with a surge in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases, a rare and often fatal brain infection caused by the "brain-eating amoeba" Naegleria fowleri. Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said that a total of 80 cases and 21 deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis had been recorded in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, George attributed the increased reporting to Kerala's proactive approach since 2023, insisting on investigating every encephalitis case to determine its cause. The state has developed its own testing facilities, including PCR tests, in microbiology labs across the region. Technical guidelines were issued in 2024, focusing on early detection, treatment, and prevention strategies like chlorination of water sources. "80 cases reported in the state and 21 deaths.

The reason why amoebic meningoencephalitis cases are getting reported in Kerala is quite clear that after 2023, we have insisted on reporting every single encephalitis case and also finding the cause of it. We don't know the cause of encephalitis cases...When we do early detection, we are able to save lives...We have developed our own testing facilities here and in all the microbiology labs. Definitely, amoebas are detected, and we conduct the PCR test. We issued guidelines back in 2024. We have issued technical guidelines...So we are continuing our effort in identifying the disease, in finding the cause, and giving early treatment and saving lives..." George told reporters here

Primarily caused by Naegleria fowleri, but other species like Balamuthia mandrillaris and Acanthamoeba have also been detected in Kerala. Infection occurs when water enters nasal passages, typically during swimming or bathing in contaminated freshwater. Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed deep concern over the rising cases, and requested people to not swim in the freshwater. Speaking to ANI about the alarming cases, the Congress MP said, "It is a very sad story.

A lot of people have caught this fatal virus by swimming in the freshwater. It seems very dangerous. Some doctors are advising people not to swim in freshwater until a safer solution can be found. I can just endorse that request to everybody: Don't take risk, don't go in freshwater." He further emphasised that while certain water sources were safe, the threat remained in "untreated natural water" bodies. "I think there is some amoeba there. I think seawater is fine. Your water at home is fine, and chlorinated swimming pool water is fine, but unfortunately, not swimming in freshwater," Tharoor said.

Public awareness campaigns and mass chlorination drives are underway to combat the presence of the amoeba in water sources. Kerala is collaborating with institutions such as the National Institute of Epidemiology and the Indian Institute of Science for further studies. Early symptoms can resemble those of bacterial meningitis; prompt medical attention is crucial for potential survival.