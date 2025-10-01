Kerala Police file charge sheet against Malayalam rapper Vedan in rape case

KOCHI: Malayalam rapper Hiran Das Murali, popularly known as Vedan, is facing mounting legal troubles after the Thrikkakkara police in Kerala filed a charge sheet against him in a rape case.

The action follows a complaint by a young doctor who alleged that Vedan befriended her through Instagram in 2021, promised to marry her, and, under that assurance, engaged in sexual relations at different places, including Kozhikode and Kochi, between 2021 and 2023.

The complainant also stated that the two briefly lived together and that she supported him financially, including funding his debut album and travel expenses.

She further alleged that Vedan exploited her trust while maintaining physical relations.

The charge sheet incorporates her testimony, statements from witnesses, and chat records as evidence. Vedan, who had been absconding for weeks, was arrested on September 10.

However, since he had already secured anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court on August 27, the arrest was recorded only as a formality.

He was questioned for five hours on September 9 and directed to appear again the following day, during which the arrest was officially registered. After the customary medical checkup, he was released from custody.

During interrogation, Vedan denied the charges, claiming the relationship was consensual and initiated after the complainant approached him as a fan.

His counsel argued that the complaint stemmed from personal differences, while the complainant’s lawyer opposed bail, pointing to similar allegations from other women. The High Court, however, ruled that each case must be considered independently.

This is not the only case against the rapper.

The Hill Palace police at Kochi on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against Vedan in a marijuana case, following the recovery of cannabis from his Tripunithura flat on April 28. Vedan and eight others were listed as accused.

The charge sheet, filed after a five-month delay, states that he used cannabis.

With multiple cases pending, including charges of rape, cheating, and drug use, the 29-year-old rapper finds himself embroiled in a widening legal battle even as he continues to deny any wrongdoing.