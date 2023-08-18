Kerala: Over 30 injured after private bus overturns in Thrissur

THRISSUR: More than thirty people were injured after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Friday.

"More than thirty people have been injured after a private bus overturned in Thrissur. Injured persons have been shifted to two private hospitals and Thrissur Taluk government hospitals," State Revenue Minister K Rajan said.

The minister also visited the injured in the hospital.

The reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.