Kerala: Over 30 injured after private bus overturns in Thrissur
"More than thirty people have been injured after a private bus overturned in Thrissur. Injured persons have been shifted to two private hospitals and Thrissur Taluk government hospitals," State Revenue Minister K Rajan said.
THRISSUR: More than thirty people were injured after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Friday.
The minister also visited the injured in the hospital.
The reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
