Kerala: Over 30 injured after private bus overturns in Thrissur

ByANIANI|18 Aug 2023 5:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-18 05:32:39.0  )
Visuals from the site of the mishap in Thrissur District (ANI)

THRISSUR: More than thirty people were injured after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Friday.

"More than thirty people have been injured after a private bus overturned in Thrissur. Injured persons have been shifted to two private hospitals and Thrissur Taluk government hospitals," State Revenue Minister K Rajan said.

The minister also visited the injured in the hospital.

The reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

