Kerala: Lost nose stud screw found in lung after 4 years, curing chronic cough

KOCHI: A 44-year-old woman from Mundamveli, Kochi, had the missing screw of a nose stud removed from her lungs.

The screw was discovered during an X-ray at a private hospital in Kochi, where she sought treatment for persistent fever and cough.

The chest X-ray revealed that the screw, lost four years earlier, had become lodged in the basal segment of her right lower lung lobe. She was subsequently referred to Amrita Hospital for specialised care.

A medical team led by Dr. Asmita Mehta, Head of Respiratory Medicine at Amrita Hospital, successfully removed the screw using fibrotic bronchoscopy, avoiding the need for surgery.

The patient was discharged after two days of observation and rest.