    Kerala: Lost nose stud screw found in lung after 4 years, curing chronic cough

    The screw was discovered during an X-ray at a private hospital in Kochi, where she sought treatment for persistent fever and cough.

    AuthorPTIPTI|23 Nov 2024 10:29 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    KOCHI: A 44-year-old woman from Mundamveli, Kochi, had the missing screw of a nose stud removed from her lungs.

    The chest X-ray revealed that the screw, lost four years earlier, had become lodged in the basal segment of her right lower lung lobe. She was subsequently referred to Amrita Hospital for specialised care.

    A medical team led by Dr. Asmita Mehta, Head of Respiratory Medicine at Amrita Hospital, successfully removed the screw using fibrotic bronchoscopy, avoiding the need for surgery.

    The patient was discharged after two days of observation and rest.

