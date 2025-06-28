Kerala: 'Koodu' initiative launched to protect young girls in Idukki plantation areas

IDUKKI: The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Idukki has introduced a new initiative called "Koodu" to ensure the safety of girls under 18 years old in plantation laborer families.

In Idukki’s tea, coffee, and rubber estates, many male and female workers leave their homes for long hours, leaving young girls alone and vulnerable. These girls often face risks such as sexual harassment and other forms of abuse, added a Daily Thanthi report.

To address this issue, the DCPU has established safe spaces in all anganwadis across the district where underage girls can stay from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm while their parents are at work.

During their stay, the girls can read books, study school lessons, and engage in safe activities under supervision. The program, named "Koodu" aims at providing a secure environment for the children.

The initiative was launched on Friday in Idukki and will be expanded across the district in phases.