    Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader PC George in hate speech case

    George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion

    AuthorPTIPTI|21 Feb 2025 2:44 PM IST
    Kerala High Court

    KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by BJP leader PC George in connection with a hate speech he made during a television debate recently.

    George approached the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory plea in a case registered by the Erattupetta police, based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, for allegedly making remarks that could incite religious hatred.

    George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

    He was booked under Section 196(1)(a) and Section 299 of the BNS, as well as Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

