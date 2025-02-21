Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader PC George in hate speech case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by BJP leader PC George in connection with a hate speech he made during a television debate recently.

George approached the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory plea in a case registered by the Erattupetta police, based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, for allegedly making remarks that could incite religious hatred.

George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

He was booked under Section 196(1)(a) and Section 299 of the BNS, as well as Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.