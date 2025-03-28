Kerala HC dismises Cong MLA plea for probe against CM Vijayan on CMRL-Exalogic transactions

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeking a probe against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the alleged financial transactions between his daughter's now defunct IT firm and a private mining company.

A government lawyer associated with the case confirmed that Kuzhalnadan's plea was dismissed by Justice K Babu.

The detailed order is not yet available.

Kuzhalnadan had moved the High Court after a vigilance court rejected his plea for an investigation against Vijayan over the alleged financial transactions between the private mining company -- Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) -- and the IT firm -- Exalogic -- of his daughter T Veena.

The Congress has been targeting the chief minister, his daughter, and the CPI(M) after a Malayalam daily reported that the CMRL had paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The report cited the ruling of an interim board for settlement and said that CMRL previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consulting and software support services.

It was also alleged that though no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person."