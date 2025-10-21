Kerala govt orders unified shift system to all private hospital employees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has issued an order to implement a unified shift system for all categories of employees, including nurses, in private hospitals in the state, irrespective of the number of beds.

The order, issued by the Department of Employment and Skills, is expected to be a solace to hundreds of workers in the private health sector.

The order, dated October 18, was issued amending a previous order allowing the implementation of the 3-shift system for employees of private hospitals with more than 100 beds in the state.

A copy of the order was shared with the media on Tuesday.

Based on the recommendation of the Veerakamar Committee and the recommendation and suggestions of the Private Hospital Industry Liaison Committee, an order was issued in 2021 making all categories of employees in private hospitals with more than 100 beds in the state entitled to a three-shift system (6/6/12 hours).

As per the order, they are also entitled to an overtime allowance for work exceeding eight hours per day, 48 hours per week, or 208 hours per month.

The order also emphasised providing restroom facilities at the hospital for employees who lack transport to reach home.

In response to opinions from sector representatives, the government has issued a fresh order expanding the scope of the rule. It now applies to "all categories of employees in private hospitals in the state," rather than only to those in hospitals with more than 100 beds