Kerala govt orders probe into reports of migrant worker living in dog kennel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAN: The Kerala government on Monday ordered a probe after reports of a migrant worker living in a dog's kennel by paying rent in Ernakulam district surfaced.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty instructed the labour commissioner to submit a report in this regard.

"The minister directed the Labour Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report," the minister's office said.

A section of media has reported about a migrant worker from West Bengal who was found living in an old kennel located on the premises of a house owned by a native of Piravom in Ernakulam district.

The labourer was reportedly staying in the kennel, which was converted into a room, for the last three months by paying a rent of ₹ 500.

As the news spread, the police visited the spot and took the migrant worker for medical examination.

However, no further action was reportedly taken as the labourer declared that he preferred to stay in the old kennel on his own free will