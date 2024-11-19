Kerala govt launches ‘Swami Chatbot’ to assist Sabarimala pilgrims

CHENNAI: To provide a seamless experience for devotees, the Kerala government has unveiled the ‘Swami Chatbot’, an AI-powered assistant designed to aid Ayyappa devotees travelling to Sabarimala.

In a letter written by the Pathanamthitta District Collector S Prem Krishnan to the State government, it was mentioned that the Kerala government has introduced ‘Swami Chatbot’ to provide important information and services, and also ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage experience for TN devotees.

According to the Kerala government, ‘Swami Chatbot’ would provide information in six languages, including Tamil, catering to a diverse range of devotees, updates on temple schedules, railway, and airport services. “This would keep pilgrims informed about transportation options and weather conditions. It would also enable devotees to access emergency phone numbers for police, fire services, medical aid and forest officials,” Collector Krishnan said.

Devotees can access the ‘Swami Chatbot’ by sending a text message saying “Hi” to 6238008000. This initiative ensures that pilgrims receive timely assistance, mitigating potential difficulties during their journey.