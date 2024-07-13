Kerala govt does many things not in accordance with law: Governor Khan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government does many things which are not in accordance with law, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Saturday in an apparent reference to the Left administration's reported decision to form a search committee without the Chancellor's nominee, to select the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

The state government had on Friday reportedly constituted the five-member search-cum-selection committee to select the Vice Chancellor of KTU.

Responding to reporters' query about the development, Khan, who is Chancellor of universities in Kerala, said, "It is up to them what they want to do. They are doing many things which are not in accordance with the law."

The Governor said that ultimately, the matter will be settled by the court.

Khan and the Left administration have been at loggerheads for some time over the issue of appointments, including that of VCs, being made in universities in the state.

While the Governor has accused the government of interfering in the autonomy of the universities, the Left front has alleged that Khan was trying to implement the RSS and Sangh Parivar's agenda to saffronise higher education in the state.