Kerala govt activates emergency operation centres amidst heavy rains

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy rains continuing to lash several parts of the state, the Kerala government said on Monday that emergency operation centres have been opened in all district collectorates and taluk offices to tackle any urgent situation.

Special directions have been given to alert tourists who arrive in the southern state for holidaying about the rain situation, state Revenue Minister K Rajan said.

He stressed the need for strict regulations in hilly areas in the wake of possible landslide threats.

"The Disaster Management Authority has warned that there is even the possibility of mudslides on the road due to heavy rains," he told reporters here.

Safety boards would be installed in such areas to warn travellers about the threat of a possible land slide, he said.

The district collectors have been entrusted to take necessary steps to impose a night travel ban in hilly areas in their respective areas if necessary, Rajan explained.

"The 24x7 Emergency Operation Centres have been opened in all collectorates and taluk offices with the coordination of various departments to tackle all urgent situations," the revenue minister added.

Meanwhile, intense water logging, uprooting of trees, and snapping of electric wires were reported in various places across the state on Monday due to heavy rains.

Health Minister Veena George today said the Health Department has issued a warning to all districts about the possible outbreak of epidemics in the wake of continuing heavy rains.

"Many epidemics are likely to occur due to climate change. Hospitals have been alerted. Instructions have already been given to ensure availability of medicines," she said in a statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Sunday for four districts in Kerala - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Alappuzha - forecasting extremely heavy rainfall until May 21.

The IMD has also sounded an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts until Tuesday.

As heavy rains pose potential hazards, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to remain vigilant.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.