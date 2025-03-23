Kerala CM warns against attempts by 'regressive forces' to appropriate legacy of freedom fighters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday cautioned against "regressive forces" attempting to exploit the legacy of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, for cheap political gains.

Without naming anyone, the Left veteran stressed the need to uphold their ideals and strive for a just, equal, and democratic India.

Their sacrifices continue to inspire generations, Vijayan posted on his X handle on the martyrdom day of the great leaders.

"On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, we remember their fearless fight for freedom and equality. Their sacrifices continue to inspire generations.

Yet, regressive forces are attempting to appropriate their legacy for cheap political gains. We must resolutely defend their ideals and strive for a just, equal, and democratic India," he said.