Kerala CM Vijayan highlights impact of Wayanad landslides, criticises nation's lack of precise warning systems in I-Day speech

KOCHI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged the impact of the recent landslides that hit Wayanad and criticised the lack of a precise disaster warning system in the country while addressing the state on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram.

During his address on Thursday, the Kerala CM also emphasised collective efforts for the overall resilience and recovery of the state. While expressing sorrow, the Chief Minister urged citizens to move beyond their grief and focus on collective resilience and recovery.

"Today, we celebrate India's 78th Independence Day in an atmosphere of profound sorrow due to the Wayanad disaster. This grief is not limited to Kerala alone; the entire nation shares in this pain. However, we cannot afford to be paralyzed by sorrow.

We must rise above the adversity and focus on collective efforts for the overall resilience and recovery of our state," he said. The Chief Minister said that the need for precise predictions has been demonstrated by numerous previous experiences.

He also urged the country to take necessary steps to rise to that level of preparedness.

"Even though we boast of achievements in science and technology, it's troubling that, even in the 21st century, our country still struggles to accurately predict natural disasters and establish effective defences to protect lives and property.

The need for precise predictions, rather than general warnings, has been demonstrated by numerous experiences worldwide," CM Vijayan said.

CM Vijayan highlighted the state's achievements in health, education, and governance. "Kerala leads in sustainable development goals and is recognized for its effective governance and low corruption rates.

The state also boasts impressive indicators in law and order, health care, and education," he said. The CM also reaffirmed Kerala's commitment to evolving into a "Nava Kerala," aligned with modern needs and aspirations.