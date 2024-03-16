Kerala CM questions Congress' 'silence' on CAA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday raised questions on Congress' "silence" on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

Accusing the Congress President of dodging media queries on CAA, he asked why the Congress' national leadership has "not officially commented on the issue".

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Vijayan hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for not speaking anything against CAA.

"Where was Rahul Gandhi when protests erupted against the CAA in December 2019? Why didn't he attend the Parliament and state his opinion when the bill was tabled for discussion and immediately afterwards?" he said.

"Why didn't the Congress, the major opposition party, come forward to build a broad united front against the BJP government on the CAA issue?" the CPI-M leader added.

Kerala's Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan and veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala slammed Chief Minister Vijayan for attacking Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leaders said that Chief Minister Vijayan is "shedding crocodile tears" and is "pleasing the BJP leadership by attacking Rahul Gandhi".