Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expresses condolences on demise of five medical students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed condolences on the death of five medical students who were killed in a car-bus collision in Alappuzha district. He termed the incident "deeply saddening" and extended sympathies to the grieving families.

Five medical students were killed after the car they were traveling with collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in the Alappuzha district of Kerala.

The accident occurred on the National Highway at Kalarkode, Alappuzha at around 10 pm on Monday.

The deceased students have been identified as Mohammed Ibrahim, hailing from Lakshadweep, Sreedeep from Palakkad, Ayush Shaji from Alappuzha, Devanand from Malappuram, and Mohammed Jabbar from Kannur. All of them were first-year MBBS students of TD Medical College, Alappuzha.