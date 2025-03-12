Kerala CM, Governor meet Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Kerala Chief Minsiter Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Kerala House in New Delhi.

Kerala leaders met the Union Finance Minister to discuss the issues of the state and present it to the Central government.

On Tuesday, Governor Rajendra Arlekkar had called the meeting of MPs from Kerala in Delhi where he urged the MPs to move forward together, beyond political differences, with the slogan of 'nation first' and 'Kerala also important'.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is heartening and exciting that the Kerala Governor is with team Kerala and this is a new beginning.

"Let us move forward with this feeling," the Chief Minister said.

The Governor and the Chief Minister made this clear during a meeting held by Governor Rajendra Arlekkar with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and MPs from Kerala at Kerala House in New Delhi to achieve the common needs of Kerala by standing together and to understand the crises and needs of the state in detail.

The Governor called the meeting as part of a move to ensure that everyone comes together to achieve their demands without politicizing the issues.

This is the first time such a meeting has been called under the leadership of the Governor. The Governor also hosted a dinner after the meeting held at the Kerala House Conference Hall.

The Governor thanked the MPs for their insightful views. Lok Sabha members from Kerala Rajmohan Unnithan, Shafi Parambil, M.K. Raghavan, ET Muhammed Basheer, V.K. Sreekanthan, K. Radhakrishnan, Hibi Eden, K.C. Venugopal, Anto Antony, Shashi Tharoor, Kodikunnil Suresh, Adoor Prakash, N.K. Premachandran, Dean Kuriakose, Francis George, Benny Behanan and Rajya Sabha members John Brittas, A.A. Rahim, Jose K. Mani, Harris Beeran, P.P. Suneer, P.V. Abdul Wahab, P.T. Usha, Dr. V. Sivadasan, J.B. Mather, P.Santosh Kumar and others participated in the meeting.

Prof. KV Thomas, the Special Representative of Kerala in New Delhi, was the special invitee in the meeting.