Kerala CM condoles demise of Ramoji Rao

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condoled the demise of media mogul Ch Ramoji Rao and described him as a "visionary" in the film and media sectors.

Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday.

In a post on his X handle, the CM said Rao's curiosity, foresight, and determination left an indelible mark on every field he ventured into, serving as an example and inspiration to all.

I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Ramoji Rao, a visionary in the film and media industries; his curiosity, foresight, and determination left an indelible mark on every field he ventured into, serving as an example and inspiration to all. Ramoji Rao played an… pic.twitter.com/nEWfEy6bYh — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) June 8, 2024

Ramoji Rao played an unparalleled role in the growth of vernacular media, and his contributions to the film industry were equally significant, he noted.



The Left veteran, in the social media post, also recalled how Rao had stood by Kerala during its crises, notably contributing to the post-flood reconstruction efforts.

"His death is a profound loss to the entire country. I join in the grief of his family and friends, paying my heartfelt tributes to his legacy," Vijayan added.

Rao (88) was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 following respiratory problems. He died at 4.50 am, according to Eenadu sources.

Rao, who created a sensation in the media industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh with the Eenadu newspaper and ETV group of channels, was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan.