Kerala: Christians mark Good Friday with solemn processions and prayers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The solemn occasion of Good Friday is being marked by prayers and processions depicting the stations of the cross across the nation. In Thiruvananthapuram, devotees took part in the stations of the cross procession to Saint Joseph's Cathedral in Palayam. The stations of the cross mark Christ's suffering as he was crucified on Good Friday.

The procession began early in the morning from the Palayam Saint Joseph Cathedral Church and was attended by Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor.





Visuals show devotees carrying wooden crosses depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during the procession to Saint Joseph's Cathedral in Palayam. Commemorating the crucifixion of Christ, Good Friday services are being held in churches across the state on the day, marking the countdown to Easter Sunday.





Meanwhile, devotees also offered prayers in the national capital on the occasion. Father Jolly from the CBCI Centre, Catholic Bishops Conference of India, Headquarters in Delhi elucidated the significance of 'Good Friday' for Christians.

Speaking to ANI, Father Jolly said, "On Good Friday, Christians all over the world remember the passion and death of our blessed lord Jesus Christ. This is a memorial day for us to journey with the suffering and death of Christ on the cross." "By keeping this memorial, we sanctify ourselves, our households and purify our hearts and minds to join our lives with the life of Christ," he said.





Adding further, he said, "The sufferings of the Lord Jesus, his cross also remind us that we are all in this world carrying our own crosses, our own sufferings of humanity. The way Jesus reconciled the world to his father, so also this is a day for reconciliation for humanity to join hands with each other and to uphold the values of human fraternity in the world."

"We read the passages from the sacred scriptures that speak about the sufferings and death of our blessed lord Jesus on Good Friday. We also meditate on the sufferings of Christ and venerate the cross today," he said.

The story behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when Jesus was crucified by Romans. A disciple of Jesus, Judas betrayed him which led to his capture by the Romans.

The Governor of the Roman province of Judea at the time, Pontius Pilate, ordered the execution of Jesus. Jesus was made to carry his cross through Jerusalem to the place of crucifixion known as Calvary.

The day of 'Good Friday' is followed by the celebration known as 'Easter', which refers to the event of the resurrection of Jesus on the third day of his crucifixion.















