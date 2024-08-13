Begin typing your search...

    Kerala child dies after shawl gets entangled around neck

    Elvina was playing with the shawl near a window when it accidentally got entangled around her neck.

    ByPTIPTI|13 Aug 2024 10:56 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-13 11:31:53.0  )
    Kerala child dies after shawl gets entangled around neck
    X

    Representative Image

    THRISSUR: A 10-year-old girl died after allegedly getting entangled in a shawl while playing in her house in Chelakkara in this district, police said on Tuesday.

    According to the family, Elvina was playing with the shawl near a window when it accidentally got entangled around her neck.

    Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, her life could not be saved, they said.

    Police said inquest procedures were going on and details could be divulged only later.

    DeathKerala ChildChelakkaraChild Death
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick