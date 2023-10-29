Kerala blasts: NSG's bomb disposal unit from Delhi rushes to spot

NEW DELHI: The National Security Guard (NSG) has rushed one of its bomb disposal units from Delhi to Kerala to collect and inquire about the materials used in the explosion that occurred during a prayer meeting in the state on Sunday leaving one killed and several injured.

According to sources, an eight-member National Security Guard team, including an officer, is on its way to Kerala to inquire about the bomb explosion. The team is expected to reach the bomb blast site by this evening.

The move followed the instructions of MA Ganapathy, the NSG chief.

Ganapathy dispatched the bomb disposal unit that included sniffer dogs as well as experts having knowledge of explosive materials.

The NSG's Delhi-based bomb disposal unit was moved a few minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued direction to the chief of the elite force to send one of its team to the explosion site and start the probe.

Earlier, the Home Minister spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation in the state after a bomb explosion took place at the convention centre.

He also instructed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the NSG to reach on the spot and start an inquiry into the incident. One person was killed and several critically wounded in the bomb explosion that took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witness believers at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery area in Ernakulam district.

On Sunday, the Kerala Chief Minister termed the explosion an unfortunate incident and said that the State government is taking it very seriously.

"It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation," Vijayan said.

Kerala Leader of Opposition and state Congress President VD Satheesan, meanwhile, said he was told that there were two blasts and there was a fire.

"First, there was a major blast. The second one was minor. One lady died and 25 persons are in the hospital. Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit. Around 2,000 people (were present)."

Multiple blasts were reported at the site. Those injured have been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery and in private hospitals.

The explosions were reported a little after approximately 9:30 am at the venue where a regional meeting of the believers was on.



