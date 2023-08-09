Kerala Assembly session to be adjourned on account of Puthupally by-election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Puthupally Assembly by-election to be held on September 5th, the ongoing Kerala Assembly session would be adjourned after Thursday’s sitting and will resume on September 11.

This was decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly that met here on Wednesday.

The ongoing session was to have ended on August 24, but with the Election Commission deciding to hold the by-election on September 5, the decision to adjourn the house for over a month and to resume its sitting from September 11 was taken.

The Puthupally Assembly seat fell vacant when its long-serving Congress legislator Oommen Chandy passed away on July 18, after representing it from 1970 for a record breaking 53 years.

One will have to now wait till September 8 when votes will be counted to see if Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen who has hit the campaign trail as the Congress candidate will replace his now legendary father, or would the ruling Left’s candidate (yet to be announced) win its seat for the first time since 1967.