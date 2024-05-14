Begin typing your search...

Kejriwal's PS misbehaved with Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

ByPTIPTI|14 May 2024 11:24 AM GMT
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh 

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Singh said it is a "condemnable incident".

"Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident," he added.

Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

PTI

