Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya on Monday

"Kejriwal and Mann will be going to Ayodhya tomorrow. They will be accompanied by their families also," a source said.

11 Feb 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya on Monday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, AAP sources said.

The Aam Aadmi convener was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said that he wanted to visit the temple later with his parents, wife, and children.

