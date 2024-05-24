Begin typing your search...

Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister’s official residence on May 13.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar being taken to Tis Hazari court in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case (PTI)

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister’s official residence on May 13.

He was under police custody since Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution’s plea seeking Kumar’s judicial custody for four days.

The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar on May 18.

