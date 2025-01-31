Kashmir linked to Kanyakumari through railway line: President Murmu

NEW DELHI: Kashmir has now been connected to Kanyakumari through a railway line as the Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Rail project is complete, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, the president highlighted the achievements of the Railway Ministry.

“The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed, connecting the nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through a railway line,” Murmu said.

"Under this ambitious project, the Chenab bridge has been constructed, which is the highest railway bridge in the world. Additionally, India’s first rail cable bridge, the Anji Bridge, has been completed.”

The president also said that 71 Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains are operational across the country, with 17 new Vande Bharat trains and one Namo Bharat train added in the past six months.