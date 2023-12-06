Karni Sena’s chief shot dead; caught on CCTV

JAIPUR: Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house here on Tuesday by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.

One of Gogamedi’s security guards sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with the assailants, who had gone to his house in the Shyam Nagar area on the pretext of meeting him, they said. The incident was caught on CCTV.

Gogamedi formed Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after he was expelled from Sri Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi.

Both these outfits had protested against Deepika Padukone starrer “Padmaavat” in 2018 over alleged distortion of historical facts about the Rajput community.

One of the assailants, Naveen Singh Shekhawat, died in the exchange of fire, while two others managed to flee.