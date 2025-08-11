Karnataka Minister K N Rajanna has been asked to resign, say sources in Chief Minister's Office

BENGALURU: Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has been asked to resign, sources in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office said on Monday.

"Rajanna has been asked to resign," a top source in the Chief Minister's office told PTI.

Rajanna held a meeting with the Chief Minister in the Vidhana Soudha.

The matter became a talking point during Karnataka Assembly session on Monday with the BJP legislators demanding the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil and Rajanna to clear the air on this matter.

Rajanna, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, has been in the news for the past two months when he claimed that there will be an ‘August Revolution', hinting at a major upheaval in the government.