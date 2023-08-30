Karnataka ex-CM Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital in B’luru

Begin typing your search...

ByIANSIANS|30 Aug 2023 4:48 AM GMT
Former CM and senior JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (File)

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and senior JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy got admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of fever.

Sources close to him said that Kumaraswamy developed fever and fatigue due to hectic activity in the last week.

He was involved in continuous meetings and made an announcement to produce a film for his actor-turned-politician son Nikhil Kumarswamy last week.

The party workers and family members are concerned as Kumaraswamy has undergone a major heart surgery earlier.

The doctors have assured that there was no matter of concern and he will recover soon.

