Karnataka Deputy CM urges Centre to approve Mekedatu project, release pending funds for irrigation

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday urged the Centre to grant approvals for the Mekedatu project and release pending funds for various irrigation projects in the state.

He was speaking at the All India State Water Ministers' Conference 2025, themed ‘India@2047–A Water-Secure Nation', held in Udaipur.

“The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti must instruct the Central Water Commission to approve the Mekedatu project on a priority basis,” Shivakumar, who holds the Irrigation portfolio, said.

“This project will help Karnataka release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the specified monthly quantum. Additionally, the project will generate 400 MW of power and fulfill Bengaluru's drinking water needs,” he added.

According to Shivakumar, the Centre had announced a grant of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project in the 2023-24 budget, yet the amount has not been released.

“I appeal to the union government to release funds for the project as it caters to the drought-affected Central Karnataka region,” he was quoted as saying in a statement, issued by the minister's office.

Shivakumar also appealed to the Ministry of Jal Shakti to move the Supreme Court by applying for the modification of its order dated September 16, 2011, and to take consequential steps for the Gazette Notification of the Award of the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT-II) which was pronounced in 2010, to enable Karnataka to make use of its allocated share.

"I also request the Jal Shakti Ministry to impress upon the Ministry of Environment to direct the National Board for Wildlife to grant the requisite clearances for the Kalasa Nala scheme, related to the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal, which pronounced its award in August 2018," he added.

The minister also appealed to the National Water Development Agency to revisit the State-wise provisions related to the Godavari-Cauvery Link Project under the Interlinking of Rivers Scheme for irrigation water use and to allocate Karnataka its rightful share based on the ‘principle of equity and equitable apportionment'.