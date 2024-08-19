Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves high court against Governor's prosecution sanction in MUDA 'scam'

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday approached the Karnataka High Court challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's recent sanction to prosecute him in connection with the alleged MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) 'scam'.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Karnataka CM stated that the Petitioner Siddaramaiah, in his petition, has said that the order of sanction granted by Governor of Karnataka is tainted and is part of a concerted effort to destabilise the duly elected government in Karnataka for political reasons.

Earlier today, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that he is "fully confident" that the Court will grant him relief.

"I haven't done anything wrong, in the writ petition, an injunction to the prosecution is sought as an interim relief. Eminent lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi will argue the writ petition. My conscience is clear, I have done nothing wrong. I have been a minister for 40 years and there is not a single black spot in my political life during this period. I am engaged in the service of people with their blessings. My political life is like an open book. The people of the state also know that I have not done anything wrong. I am fully confident of getting relief in the court," Karnataka CM said.

Responding to BJP's protest demanding his resignation, CM Siddaramaiah claimed that BJP, JDS and the central government have conspired against him using the Raj Bhavan.

"BJP, JDS and the central government have conspired against me using the Raj Bhavan. They have resorted to such an act to smear me with malice. BJP is protesting with malicious intent and we will face this politically. We will take the legal and political fight against this conspiracy. Such political struggles have been carried out continuously and I will fight with more spirit," he added.

Amid growing clamour among the opposition for Siddaramaiah's resignation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "There is a conspiracy to misuse the Governor's office to destabilize Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. There is no question of the CM resigning and our entire party and the government is behind him," he said, addressing a press conference in Vidhana Soudha, along with his Cabinet colleagues.

Earlier, a complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.