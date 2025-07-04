Karnataka: Case registered over protest messages circulated on WhatsApp without permission

MANGALURU: A case has been registered against individuals who allegedly circulated WhatsApp messages about a protest meeting in Bantwal, despite denying permission for the event, police said on Friday.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) member Ashraf Talapady and two others had sought permission to use loudspeakers and make security arrangements for a protest over the alleged murder cases of Abdul Rahiman and Ashraf, a native of Wayanad.

However, the Bantwal Town Police rejected the request after the applicants reportedly admitted they had no concrete information, evidence, or family petitions regarding government compensation or the alleged conspirators in either case.

Police also pointed out that FIRs have already been registered and investigations are underway.

The applicants were advised to approach the investigating officers and the authorities concerned through proper legal channels.

Despite this, some individuals allegedly circulated digital posters about the protest on WhatsApp, prompting police to register a fresh case. Further legal action is being initiated, police added.

Abdul Rahiman (32) was 'killed' in Kuryal village under Bantwal Rural Police Station limits on May 27, with three arrests made in connection with the case.

In a separate incident on April 27, Ashraf, a native of Wayanad, was allegedly lynched after reportedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a local cricket match.