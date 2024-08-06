Karnataka: Akshaya Patra Foundation offers grocery kits to people hit by landslides in Wayanad

BENGALURU: The Akshaya Patra Foundation on Tuesday said it has joined hands with the Kerala government offering grocery kits to people hit by the recent landslides in Wayanad.

The NGO said it has already distributed 1,000 grocery kits in the ravaged areas and is preparing to deliver an additional 9,000 kits in the coming days.

Each kit contains essentials such as boiled rice, wheat flour, horse gram, edible oil, ‘sambar’ powder, turmeric powder, sugar, salt, biscuits, and ORS packets, the foundation said in a statement.

“The Akshaya Patra Foundation is facilitating the distribution of over five lakh meals to those affected by the Wayanad floods, through 10,000 grocery kits,” the organisation said.